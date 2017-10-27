Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-corruption war: Buhari‘ll not disappoint, Magu assures

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Mr Ibrahim  Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), declared in Abuja on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari would not disappoint in the fight against corruption. Magu gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen on the sideline of a preparatory meeting towards 2018 African Union (AU) conference. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting focused on Nigeria’s role as the champion of the 2018 AU theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption:

