Looters’ trial: NJC replaces Justice Salami, fixes date to inaugurate panel – The Eagle Online

Looters' trial: NJC replaces Justice Salami, fixes date to inaugurate panel
The National Judicial Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, has picked a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime …
