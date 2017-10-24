Anti Open Grazing Law: Herdsmen ready to vacate Benue valley, says Association
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue chapter, says its members are ready to leave the Benue valley as the Nov. 1 deadline for the implementation of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law draws nearer. The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Garus Gololo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!