Antonio Conte Hits Back at Critics as He Denies Unrest at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has furiously accused his critics of a “lack of respect” amid reports of unrest at the club.

The Italian told his detractors to attack him and not involve others as he denied his reign has been undermined by players texting his former assistant Steve Holland to complain about his training methods.

Speculation has linked the board with a move for Carlo Ancelotti to replace Conte, who takes his side to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

”Around us there are a lot of b******t. This is true. If I look at the past, I see it happened the same with the other managers. A lot of b******t,” Conte said.

”They try to create problems between me, the club and the players. If someone is happy to continue to write this, I answer very well in the past. I am answering very well about these different issues.

”This is a lack of respect. I can accept it being written that the club is ready to sack me and can accept the story with the players.

”I can accept this but to put another person in this way I think this is incorrect and it is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me, ‘I’m sorry but this is not true. If you want me to do an interview I am ready’.

”Why? Why put another person in this b******t. If you want to hit me, hit me. Don’t put another person into it, this is incorrect. I hate this type of situation.”

Chelsea ended a run of three games without a win with a 4-2 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday and then defeated Everton 2-1 in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

