Antonio Conte slams Juventus chief Agnelli for ignoring his achievements – ESPN.co.uk
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
Antonio Conte slams Juventus chief Agnelli for ignoring his achievements
ESPN.co.uk
Max Allegri says it gets harder to win Serie A every year as Juventus pursue their seventh straight Scudetto. (1:01). Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger; Email; comment. 8:22 AM BST. Ben Gladwell. Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger …
Transfer news LIVE updates: Shock Coutinho revelation; Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea latest
Juventus claim they've been cleared of wrongdoing over Pogba transfer
Juve fire shot at Conte; Pogba investigation is over
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!