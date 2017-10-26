Any Act of Embarrassment Targeted at Former President Jonathan Would be Resisted – IYC

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has vowed to resist any act of embarrassment, public ridicule and prosecution of former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The Deputy President of the IYC Iyerifama Godswill Jaja, in a statement on Thursday said; “The attention of the National Executives of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has been drawn to an unwarranted and unnecessary act of embarrassment and public ridicule to the former first family of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Goodluck Jonathan by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the instrumentality of the Federal High Court.

“It must be stated for emphases and without mincing words that any act of embarrassment, public ridicule and prosecution of the former president of Nigeria would be resisted by any means necessary.

“It is totally absurd for a former president who has served this country selflessly and sustained the hard earned democracy we have today; to be dragged by one court or the other, more less to be treated as a common witness.

“We hereby warn all agents of the present Federal Government to retrace their actions and stop prosecutions based on ethnicity and regional lines.”

