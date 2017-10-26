Pages Navigation Menu

Apase Emi drops new album, ‘Elevation’

Gospel music sensation, Yomi Adebote, also known as Apase Emi is set to conquer new heights with his music as he releases his fourth studio album titled ‘Elevation’. According to the artiste, the album captures a sequential narration of how any individual can move from their present status to a new level. Each of the …

