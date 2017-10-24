APC breaks silence on reinstatement of Maina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the reinstatement of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service. APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, spoke in Abuja onTuesday. “We are all shocked like any other person that he could be reinstated. It is almost unbelievable that such […]

APC breaks silence on reinstatement of Maina

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

