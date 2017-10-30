APC caucus meeting held in Aso Rock
The count down to 2019 Presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening presided over a meeting of the national caucus of ruling party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) The meeting was held at the Presidential Banquet Hall located inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Also present at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; …
