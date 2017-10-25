APC chieftain lambasts Jonathan over $23bn Greenfield refineries

A CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, has criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan for allegedly failing to construct three Greenfield refineries in Bayelsa, Lagos and Kogi states.

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, a former security adviser to the Bayelsa State Government, noted that the former administration failed to build the greenfield refineries, complete work on the East-West Road, the Brass Liquified Natural Gas, LNG, the Brass Fertiliser company and many others.

“If these project had been built, many of our youths would have been gainfully employed,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that the administration of Dr. Jonathan awarded the contract for the building of the three greenfield refineries at $23 billion.

The contract was awarded to the Chinese under Public Private Partnership. One was to be located in Bayelsa, one in Lagos and the other in Kogi State. The Chinese came back and said they were going to contribute about 80 percent of the cost of the three greenfield refineries.

The post APC chieftain lambasts Jonathan over $23bn Greenfield refineries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

