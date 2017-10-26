APC Denies Postponement of Mini National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclaimed reports in a section of the press that the Party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said there is no truth in the said reports which quoted Mallam Abdullahi as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.

“In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party which will meet on the 31st of this month. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.

“By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision”, the statement said.

