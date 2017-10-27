APC Governors keep mum after meeting Buhari

Six governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC), refused to speak with reporters, after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. The Governors attended Juma’at service with Buhari, before accompanying him to his residence after the service. Those in attendance were: Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Ibrahim […]

