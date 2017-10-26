Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC moves national convention to 2018

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its much anticipated mid-term national convention until the first quarter of 2018. This development was confirmed by its Ntional Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja. He, however, said the meetings of the party’s National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) would […]

APC moves national convention to 2018

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.