APC moves national convention to 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its much anticipated mid-term national convention until the first quarter of 2018. This development was confirmed by its Ntional Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja. He, however, said the meetings of the party’s National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) would […]

APC moves national convention to 2018

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

