APC moves national convention to 2018
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its much anticipated mid-term national convention until the first quarter of 2018. This development was confirmed by its Ntional Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja. He, however, said the meetings of the party’s National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) would […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
