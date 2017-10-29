APC NEC: Party Youths Write PMB, Suggest Solutions To Crisis

By Andrew Essien, Abuja

Ahead of the proposed Caucus meeting of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, youths of the party under the auspices of APC Youths Solidarity Forum have written to the president, suggesting ways to mitigate the dwindling fortunes of the party and quell the anxieties being felt by various party stalwarts.

The forum, a support group of the party with youth membership spreading across the 36 states and the FCT stated that after carefully watching the emerging political trend especially within the party, there is the greater need to strengthen the party which that stressed “is the only legitimate platform to obtain political power in this country”

In the letter obtained by LEADERSHIP as signed by the forum’s convener, Danesi Momoh Prince, it highlighted two cardinal issues they felt were teething problems that urgently needed the president’s attention as the party organs meet “if we must retain the presidency come 2019 and remain in power”

The letter reads in part: “The president needs to take more than a passing interest in the activities of the party and ensure that the party is supreme. There have been alleged schemes to remove the Party’s National Chairman from office because of his perceived loyalty to Mr. President.

“The alleged plot is aimed at achieving sinister political ends in the lead up to the 2019General Elections. If the plan succeeds it will allow the sponsors install their stooges and hijack the party in the lead up to the election. This is a red flag that the president must take seriously and thwart.

On appointments, the said: “Many federal government boards, agencies and parastatals appointees who were put in office by the immediate-past administration are still in office, they are not loyal to the APC which they feel had no hand in their emergence.

“There is need to quickly review these appointments and replace them with qualified APC members. Vacant positions should thereafter be quickly filled with APC members who feel frustrated because they seem not to have benefitted from the victory of their party. It is also very necessary that these appointments have the heavy input of the APC national leadership to ensure that the right persons who worked for the Party are appointed.”

On party financing, the forum stated that “The state of affairs of the party, particularly its poor finances has been a regular item in the media. While there exist a funding stream that should normally come from collection of membership dues and contribution, the reality is that this is grossly insufficient.

“It is embarrassing that a ruling party does not have funds to meet its basic needs. The National Caucus and NEC needs to urgently workout a sustainable funding model to enable the party to function properly.

The youths stressed that four years is not enough time for the government to fully achieve its programmes and make the gains of the ongoing anti-corruption war irreversible, hence the need for President Buhari to show more interest in party affairs ahead of 2019.