APC not gotten economy right, we need fresh start together – Daniel

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lead contender in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National chairmanship position and former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has said that Nigeria needs a fresh start in retooling the country’s economy, saying the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, that has taken over seem not to have gotten the economics of the country right.


