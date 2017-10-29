Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC not strong in government, PDP weak in opposition – Dickson

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is suffering. He lamented that Nigeria’s democracy has suffered because there is neither a strong party in government nor a strong party in opposition. The governor said that there are forces within the main opposition party that are placing selfish ambitions and ego […]

APC not strong in government, PDP weak in opposition – Dickson

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.