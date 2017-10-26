Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC reacts to plot by 17 Governors to remove Oyegun

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied that 17 state governors are plotting to remove its national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, that nobody has expressed displeasure over Oyegun’s regime. “When you talk of 17 Governors planning to impeach our national […]

APC reacts to plot by 17 Governors to remove Oyegun

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.