APC reacts to plot by 17 Governors to remove Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied that 17 state governors are plotting to remove its national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, that nobody has expressed displeasure over Oyegun’s regime. “When you talk of 17 Governors planning to impeach our national […]

APC reacts to plot by 17 Governors to remove Oyegun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

