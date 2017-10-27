APC Refutes Plan to Postpone Convention Till 2018

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described reports that it has postponed its mini national convention to 2018 as false.

It said the decision over when the national convention will be held is the prerogative of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which will sit next week Tuesday to take a position on the matter.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, thursday the party’s scribe said he was misquoted by some journalists that interviewed him over the matter.

“There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.

“In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the NEC of the party which will meet on November 1. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.

“By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision,” he said.

