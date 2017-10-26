APC Shifts National Convention To 2018

By Andrew Essien, Abuja

Contrary to expectations that it would hold this year, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has shiftedå is much-anticipated national convention to the first quarter of next year.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that the party violated an important provision of its own constitution relating to holding its national convention in order to appraise its state of affairs and make necessary adjustments.

This is even as the lifespan of the current APC National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to end by June 2018.

The party will, however, go ahead with its caucus meeting billed to hold at the presidential villa on Monday, October 30.

The caucus meeting will be convened ostensibly to iron out gray areas and forge a formidable front before facing the larger assembly of party stalwarts at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for the next day, Tuesday October 31.

Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution stipulates that the national convention of the party shall be held once in two (2) years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee, subject to the giving of statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission and at least fourteen (14) days notice given to members eligible to attend.

Also, the constitution provides that “the National Executive Committee may summon an emergency National Convention at any time provided at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all members eligible to attend”.

But in an interview he granted yesterday, national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, assured that the expected NEC meeting would be a fruitful one.

Bolaji said, “I can tell you that the convention is not going to take place until the first quarter of next year. There will not be any implosion or explosion because we are not going to invite Boko Haram to the convention.

“Let me emphasise that we have not decided on a date for the convention because we have to hold NEC meeting that will agree on a date and agenda for the convention”.

Reacting to media reports that about 17 APC governors were plotting the national chairman’s removal, Abdullahi said, “When you talk of 17 governors planning to impeach our national chairman, it is just a newspaper report people are reacting to. We have come out to dismiss such report by telling Nigerians that we are not aware of the 17 governors referred to.

“We made it clear that there would not have been anything like that because they would have expressed such displeasure, whether against the party or chairman in particular, during the series of meetings we have had with them. I was opportuned to attend all the meetings and there have never been anytime any of them stood up to say that they are not happy with him.

“We are preparing for the NEC meeting next week, October 31, preceded by caucus meeting, and we are very confident of having fruitful meetings but let me emphasise that there is nothing like governors working against anybody”.