APC wins Sokoto State by-election

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) has won the Sokoto State by-election held in Kwara/Wamakko Federal Constituency on Saturday in an exercise that further strengthens the party’s grip on the key northern state. The result was confirmed by the Returning officer, Abdullatif Usman, pronounced Ahmed Kalambaina winner with 31,288 votes shortly after collation ended around …

