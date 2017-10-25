Application for TechPlus mentoring Friday opens

Africa’s largest Tech gathering, TechPlus has announced a mentorship initiative called ‘TechPlus Mentoring Friday’ which kicks off October 2017.

The program, according to the Tech company, is designed for the new and growing start-ups seeking great business advice in the areas of strategy, team dynamics, market penetration, scaling up and operational efficiency.

The mentoring program aims at developing the young start-ups, impacting businesses, and creating a platform for young businesses to thrive in a competitive business world.

Some of the objectives are to support young businesses by pulling in a bench of leaders who have knowledge, skills and abilities to proffer business advice.

It will also provide start-ups with the necessary support to perform to their highest potential in their businesses.

Create opportunities for young businesses to meet and discuss with business industry experts.

Create a culture that sees mentorship as an effective way of developing small Businesses.

For those wishing to participate in the mentoring program, click on the ‘REGISTER HERE‘ to apply as a mentee.

