Appoint patriotic persons to handle NEDC affairs – Senate leader

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to appoint credible and competent persons to manage the affairs of the newly established North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Lawan (APC Yobe North) told Newsmen on Thursday that the commission needed patriotic and competent hands committed to the plight of the people of the sub-region” to justify its establishment.

He said assenting to the bill establishing NEDC by President Muhammadu Buhari now provided legal framework to a body that would coordinate and facilitate rehabilitation of the geo-political zone.

He said the commission would ensure proper channeling of resources provided by the Federal Government and other international bodies into the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the North East, devastated by the activities of insurgents.

“International bodies such as the World Bank and others will feel comfortable to provide resources because there is a body established by law to coordinate the reconstruction process” he said.

According him, the commission will also facilitate speedy economic recovery of the people and the sub-region.

“I want to express our gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors, members of the National Assembly and other Nigerians, for sharing the plight of the people and supporting the establishment of the commission” he said.

 

The post Appoint patriotic persons to handle NEDC affairs – Senate leader appeared first on Vanguard News.

