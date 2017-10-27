Archbishop of Canterbury visits Ahmadiyya world leader •Speaks on religious freedom

Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace, Justin Welby visited the Ahmadiyya world Headquarters in London where he met with His Holiness Hazrat Masroor Ahmad, the fifth Caliph.

The meeting which held at the London’s oldest mosque, Fazi mosque discussed issues relating to continued persecution of religious minorities in various parts of the world.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad spoke of the need for ‘tolerance’ in society and for ‘mutual respect’ to be displayed by all people and communities.

He said that it was imperative that people had the right to practice their religion freely and without any form of coercion, adding that he was ones a victim of persecution in Pakistan where he was falsely imprisoned in 1999 prior to his election as Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, during an interview with newsmen after the meeting said: “It was a great honour to meet His Holiness (Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad). It was a wonderful meeting, hospitable and warm.

“We spoke principally about the issues of persecution, which is something the Ahmadiyya Community is well aware of and suffers hugely and we also spoke about the nature of religious extremism around the world in the different faiths and the importance of faith communities in the United Kingdom standing together, both for the common good of the country and for each other’s support.

A copy of the Holy Quran, including both the original Arabic text and the English translation was presented to the Archbishop. Earlier, the Archbishop also visited the largest Mosque in Western Europe, the Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden.

The post Archbishop of Canterbury visits Ahmadiyya world leader •Speaks on religious freedom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

