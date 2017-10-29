Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aare Ona Kakanfo: Alaafin to install Gani Adams January 13 – The Punch

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Aare Ona Kakanfo: Alaafin to install Gani Adams January 13
The Punch
The installation of the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land has been fixed for January 13, 2018. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Adams' Director …
Are Ona Kakanfo: The Message Beyond Paradigm Shift (2)Independent Newspapers Limited
Still on myth of Aare Ona Kakanfo titleThe Nation Newspaper
Alaafin of Oyo fixes date to install Gani Adams as Aare Ona KakanfoDaily Post Nigeria
Information Nigeria –Osun Defender (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.