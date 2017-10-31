Aregbesola a lazy talkative – Omokri blasts governor over attack on Jonathan, PDP

Former presidential assistant, Reno Omokri, has condemned recent comments by Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola against President Jonathan and the PDP. In a statement on Tuesday, Omokri said Aregbesola is a “lazy talkative” and a “confused man suffering from verbal diarrhoea” Omokri said blaming Jonathan and the opposition for his (Aregbesola) inability to pay salaries […]

Aregbesola a lazy talkative – Omokri blasts governor over attack on Jonathan, PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

