Arewa youths accuse Buhari’s govt of bias in anti-corruption fight

By Ben Agande

KADUNA—Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has accused the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of selective justice in the fight against corruption.

Citing the case of the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, who is standing trial alongside the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), President of the Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, wondered why other people accused of receiving money were let off the hook.

He told newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday: “There seems to be concerted efforts to turn the tables against Dr. Bafarawa.

“To single him out for trial amounts to selective justice, which is harmful to democracy and the Rule of Law.

“Records at the disposal of our forum indicate that while the five other politicians have no evidence of whether they disbursed the monies given to them during the campaigns as promised or not, Bafarawa did pay all the stakeholders he was assigned to pay, through electronic funds transfer.

“Instead of pocketing the money for personal gains, Bafarawa decided to pay up as appropriate and even made voluntary additional contribution of N200,000 from his private savings.”

He alleged that Bafarawa is not being subjected to “established procedures of investigation, thereby making the agencies in charge of the case vulnera-ble to selective justice” and called for an immediate correction in the processes in the spirit of fair play.

The post Arewa youths accuse Buhari’s govt of bias in anti-corruption fight appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

