Armed robbers attack bank, kill two police officers

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A gang of armed robbers on Thursday attacked a branch of the Skye Bank Plc in Ifon, the headquarters of the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing two police officers attached to the bank and went away with an undisclosed huge amount of money. The incident put a halt to social and commercial …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

