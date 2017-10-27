Pages Navigation Menu

Armed robbers kill two policemen, passerby, runaway with money from a bank in Ondo

Suspected armed robbers on Thursday, stormed a bank in Ifon, Ose local government area of Ondo State, killing two police officers attached to the bank and carted away an undisclosed amount of money. According to an eyewitness, the gunmen numbering 15 stormed the premises of the bank around 3pm, blew up the bullet proof door […]

