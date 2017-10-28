Army, Air Force renew offensive against Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have renewed their attacks against the Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast, destroying their structures and killing scores of them in various military operations aimed at decimating the ability of the group.

According to a statement from the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. General Sani Usman, troops of 112 Task Force Battallion and Mobile Strike Team were able to locate the hideouts of the insurgents in parts of Borno state and launched attacks on them, recovering weapons and vehicles from the insurgents.

Similarly in a seperate statement, The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said the NAF has continued its air strikes against Boko Haram to ensure the group is cleared from the Northeast as soon as possible.

Gen Sani Usman said : “Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and Mobile Strike Teams of 22 Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in collaboration with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have on Friday, 27th October 2017, based on credible information from well meaning Nigerians, carried out clearance operations in Gawa, Bone, Kajeri 1, Kajeri 2, Kube, Dubula, Boboshe 1 and Boboshe 2 villages, Borno State.

“During the operation, the gallant troops discovered that the terrorists had make shift night market in Boboshe with newly harvested farm produce on display for sale.

“After conducting a thorough search of the vicinity, they recovered 3 Isuzu vehicles, 4 Dane guns, 1 Dummy gun, suspected to be used for training of inducted Boko Haram terroists and mattresses hidden under shrubs, amongst several other items ahead of Bone village.

” They also rescued 5 persons taken captives by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists gang at Boboshe 1 and Dubula.

“The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are more determined and resolute to ensure that the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are located and neutralised.

“Accordingly, the general public is please requested to continue to volunteer credible information to security agencies in the ongoing clearance operations in the North East.

On his part Air Commodore Adesanya said : “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its intensive day and night aerial bombardments of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) locations within the Northeast.

“On 26 October 2017, the fourth day of the ongoing Operation RUWAN WUTA II, the NAF conducted air interdiction on some structures in DURE, a BHT-infested location, 12km east of SAMBISA. Reports from NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms had revealed the gradual resurgence of BHT activities in the settlement, particularly at the targeted structures, which were hideouts for the terrorists.

“Five aircraft namely 3 x Alpha Jet aircraft and 2 x F-7Ni aircraft conducted the air interdiction missions. The Alpha Jet aircraft and the F-Ni aircraft took turns to attack the location with bombs, destroying the targeted structures and killing the terrorists.

“The Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) conducted after the strikes revealed that some of the structures were set ablaze by the bomb explosions.

“On the same day, the NAF conducted air interdiction missions on a BHT-infested settlement in MANGUSUM.

“The location was attacked, in succession, by 2 F-7Ni aircraft and 3 x Alpha Jet aircraft. The F-7Ni aircraft and some of the Alpha Jet aircraft attacked the targets with bombs, destroying BHT structures in the location and sending a few BHT survivors fleeing.

“Thereafter, another Alpha Jet aircraft followed up with rocket and cannon attacks in the target area, strafing the fleeing terrorists in the process. Subsequent BDA of the attack indicated some burnt structures and significant casualties inflicted on the BHTs.

“Operation RUWAN WUTA II, which was initiated by the NAF leadership, as a follow-up to the hugely successful Operation RUWAN WUTA, has so far proved to be even more successful”.

