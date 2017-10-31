Army confirms Franco Gashumba arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has today paraded Franco Gashumba in front of the press, confirming his arrest and accusing him of impersonating Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA) officials with an aim to fleece investors.

The army said that Gashumba was arrested on Sunday when he turned up with his lawyer to follow up his brother Innocent Kasumba, who had been picked up earlier for fraudulent activities.

Gashumba is a popular critic on TV, radio and social media and is involved in several businesses and social activities in the city.

The army spokesman Brig Richard Karemire said the arrest of Gashumba “followed a whistle-blowers report to the Permanent Secretary MODVA about a group that was planning to fleece an investor disguising as MODVA officials. The fraudsters under the cover of a company named Flagship group purported to be contracted by MODVA for out sourcing had invited the investors to Golden Tulip Hotel in Nakasero for a meeting over a purported deal to supply UPDF with hundreds of Military Trucks.”

Brig Karemire confirmed Gashumba is currently held at PSIU Kireka and joint investigations on the matter by army and police continue. He is expected to be produced before court to answer the charges.

Joint Anti terrorism Task Force (JATT) operatives, Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) are involved in the investigations.

Brig Richard Karemire issued a statement on the investigations (below).

FULL STATEMENT BY UPDF SPOKESMAN

