Army lists achievements under Operation Crocodile Smile II in Niger Delta

The Army has listed its achievements following the commencement of its operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta, saying the troops have destroyed several criminal hideouts across the region.

A statement by the Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 6 Division, said the increased presence of troops on land and waterways had yielded several results since the operation began.

Iliyasu said that the troops had destroyed several criminal hideouts across the region and made further attacks on the public difficult for the criminals.

According to him, the operation has been successful in the areas of fighting kidnappers, armed robbers, sea pirates, cultists, illegal oil drillers and crude oil thieves.

He said that the several items used in perpetrating crime by hoodlums and cultists had been recovered by the troops during the operation.

He said that several cultists and criminals had been arrested and handed over to relevant investigating authorities.

The army however urged members of the public to make relevant information available to the army to ensure a more proactive exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai lunched the operation on Oct. 13.

