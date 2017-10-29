Army repels Boko Haram attack on Yobe village

The on Sunday said it has repelled an attempted attack on Goniri village in Yobe on Saturday.

Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Div. with tactical headquarters in Damaturu confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

Ogunsanya, however, could not immediately give details of the operation.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “the insurgents came in from the western flank of the village but were repelled by the soldiers.

“The soldiers had been on red alert since the attack on Sasawa village last Tuesday, making them battle ready.

Read also: Eight soldiers feared dead as Boko Haram attack Yobe community

“It did not take long when we heard the soldiers chanting victory songs, indicating that they were successful over the insurgents,” he said.

NAN reports that two attacks were recorded in less than a week after a long period of relative peace enjoyed across the state. (NAN)

The post Army repels Boko Haram attack on Yobe village appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

