Army trains 25 women on fish farming

The Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), says it has trained 25 women on a three-month intensive course on modern fish farming in Makurdi, Benue .

Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the trainees graduated on Oct. 27.

Musa said that the GOC, 82 Div. Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, had issued certificates to the 25 graduates of the course conducted by the NSAME for the benefit of selected interested women of the NASME Cantonment, Makurdi.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had initiated and successfully ensured the actualisation of the establishment of Barracks Investment Initiative Programme (BIIP) in all army barracks and cantonments across the nation.

Musa said in line with the COAS directive, the Commandant NASME, Maj.- Gen. A.O. Shodanke, ensured the establishment of various agro-allied businesses, skills acquisition training programmes and co-operative societies for NASME community.

“The focus is to ensure that barracks women, youths and the unemployed graduates and other school leavers in the barracks are gainfully employed in agro related busineses,’’ he said.

Musa said Shodanke noted the engineering school had established simple modern facilities for mega chick hatchery, fish farming, goat rearing and cattle ranches to cater for all categories of interested members of the NASME family.

“I am happy to state that the number of emerging income earners arising from the noble initiative of the COAS is daily on the increase here in NASME cantonment,’’ Musa quoted Shodanke.

The army spokesman said Abubakar highlighted the various achievements of the BIIP; while commending the leadership of the NASME for taking the necessary steps for the realisation of the noble intention of the COAS.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of simple workable pamphlets; which contain a structured training guide on fish farming and breeding techniques, among others.

