I will never sell Arsenal – Arsenal owner tells Dangote, others – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
I will never sell Arsenal – Arsenal owner tells Dangote, others
NAIJ.COM
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and other potential investors interested in investing in Arsenal that he will never be forced out of the club. Ahead of the club Annual General Meeting today, October 26, the Gunners …
'We are committed long-term' – Stan Kroenke insists he has no plans to sell Arsenal
Stan Kroenke says he is at Arsenal for long term and has no regrets over Wenger
Arsenal Owner Tells 'Rabid' Fans He Has No Intention of Selling & Puts Full Backing Behind Wenger
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!