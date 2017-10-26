Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will never sell Arsenal – Arsenal owner tells Dangote, others – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

I will never sell Arsenal – Arsenal owner tells Dangote, others
NAIJ.COM
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and other potential investors interested in investing in Arsenal that he will never be forced out of the club. Ahead of the club Annual General Meeting today, October 26, the Gunners
'We are committed long-term' – Stan Kroenke insists he has no plans to sell ArsenaltalkSPORT.com
Stan Kroenke says he is at Arsenal for long term and has no regrets over WengerHITC
Arsenal Owner Tells 'Rabid' Fans He Has No Intention of Selling & Puts Full Backing Behind WengerSports Illustrated
Daily Mail –Daily Post Nigeria –International Business Times UK –Mirror.co.uk
all 80 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.