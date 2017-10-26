Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke Working On Keeping Alexis Sanchez And Mesut Ozil At Arsenal

Majority Arsenal shareholder Stan Kroenke wants to convince Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new deals at the Emirates.

“We want to attract top players, keep top players,” Kroenke said. “Those guys [Sanchez and Ozil] are top players.

“I watched them on Sunday (in the 5-2 win at Everton) and they looked really good in black with the red trim. They looked really good and they played really well and we’d love to keep them.

“It takes two to dance. We’ll keep working to keep our top talent and to attract more talent but some of the guys we’ve got are looking pretty good.”

