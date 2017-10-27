Arsenal to review Wenger’s contract

Arsene Wenger has revealed his Arsenal future will be reviewed at the end of the season.

Gunners boss Wenger signed a new two year deal at the end of last term and is aiming to see out his contract.

But he said: “I have been at the club 21 years and I want to feel I do well and see what the board thinks of my performance and after that we decide where we go.

“My desire is always to respect my contracts and that’s what I want.”

Speaking during Thursday’s AGM, he said: “I must tell you, my hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever. But I accept when you have been a long time at a club everyone questions that.

“I question myself a lot to be better every day and I will sit down every year with my board to see where I go.”

“””

“But I would just like to assure you my hunger to be successful with this club is absolutely huge and no matter what happens one day I will always love this club forever and be an eternal fan.”

Wenger also issued a rallying cry to supporters during a stormy meeting in which shareholders made clear their displeasure with the running of the club.

The post Arsenal to review Wenger’s contract appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

