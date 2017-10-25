Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Artistes Don’t Care About Lyrics Because Nigerians Just Want To Dance’ – Falz

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Falz, has said Nigerian artistes are not to blame for the poor lyrical content of their songs. According to Falz, “Nigerians just want to dance” and as such, artistes will feed them with what they desire. He said this after Some music enthusiasts on Wednesday in Lagos advised contemporary musicians to be creative and …

The post ‘Artistes Don’t Care About Lyrics Because Nigerians Just Want To Dance’ – Falz appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.