As AGF Drags Gov Ayade, Aides To Police, DSS

By Joseph Duke

Many indigenes and residents of Cross River State were on joyous mood

when the news broke that the Attorney General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami in response to petitions written

by well- meaning indigenes of the state has ordered investigation into

allegations of threats to bodily harm against the critics of the Cross

River State government.

According to one of the news reports published on Authority Newspaper

on October 24, 2017 with the title, “AGF drags Gov Ayade, aides to

Police, DSS”, the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the

Feder­ation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has dragged the Cross River

State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and some of his principal aides to the

Department of State Services (DSS), and the Force Headquarters over

allegations of threats of bodily harm to and assassination of his

political opponents in the state.

There are also sundry charges of corruption and abuse of office

levelled against the governor in the petitions.

According to the newspaper, a letter, referenced

HAGF/DSS/2017/Vol.1/15 from the Office of the Attorney-General of the

Federation, dated September 26, 2017 and titled: “Request for

Investigation” was directed to the Director-General of the DSS,

requesting the DSS to investigate petitions which the AGF’s office had

received, alleging that some top government officials, are

strategically planning to harm one Mr. Paul Ifere among other critics

of the state government.

A similar request letter, HAGF/IGP/207?VOL.1/17 was also on the same

date, addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in his Abuja

office.

Sent along with the Office of the Attorney-General’s petition, which

was signed on behalf of the AGF by Okoi Obon-Obla, the Senior Special

Adviser (SSA) to the President on Prosecution, was a recorded compact

disc, which as the AGF office said, “captures the conversation between

the petitioner and a source within the Government House”, in Calabar,

who, based on the letter from the AGF’s office, “reported the

assassination plan of some indigenes of Cross River State that have

openly opposed the bad government policies in Cross River State.”

In light of these, the AGF requested the DSS and the Nigeria Police to

carry out a thorough investigation in order to ascertain the veracity

or other­wise of the allegations contained in the petitions.

As a concerned indigene of Cross River State we are watching with

trepidation the atmosphere of fear occasioned by political intolerance

in our state under the present leadership.

Due to fear of being killed, unlawfully jailed and injured by the agents of the present

administration, many are afraid of speaking out against the

maladministration and corruption in the PDP government in the state.

Only recently, Mr Paul Ifere was bodily harmed and unlawfully detained

for allegedly criticizing government policies on his Facebook wall.

It was common knowledge in Cross River that the state government

authorities connived with the police to ensure that he was detained

indefinitely.

It would be recalled that recently the Cross River State Commissioner

of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa dragged Mr Ifere Paul to a Magistrate Court

1for what was allegedly a mere expression of his misgivings about the

spate of political killings, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and

other crimes in the state, that was unheard of a few years ago.

Meanwhile legal experts have kicked against taking Ifere Paul to a

Magistrate Court since the offence he allegedly committed cannot be

heard in such a court. They are insisting that it was a tactics by the

state government to detain him indefinitely. This is so sad.

Ifere Paul and several opponents of this government have lost their

businesses and their lives made unbearable for speaking out against

corruption and maladministration that are rampant in the present

administration. Similarly, it was reported that the Calabar City FM,

recently set up by Mr. Jeddi-Agba was shut down for no discernible

reason, while wagging tongues in the state widely claim that the

station was closed on the orders of the state government.

In a similar development, the owner of Hit FM in Calabar, Tony Ugbe,

was reportedly kidnapped a few months ago, raising allegations that he

might have suffered his fate on account of the regular attack of the

policies of the Ayade administration by the vibrant FM station.

Given the aforementioned challenges faced by the APC supporters and

other opponents of the Cross River State government, which has lead to

deaths and injuries, we are most grateful for the intervention of the

AGF on the deteriorating state of security in the state and the

assault on free speech and association.

We are also using this opportunity to call on our amiable President

Muhammadu Buhari to call the government of Cross River State to order.

We also reiterate our unalloyed support to the administration of

President Muhammadu Buhari.

…Joseph Duke, a Legal Practitioner Writes from Abuja