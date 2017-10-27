Ashley Judd Promised To Sleep With Harvey Weinstein If She Won An Oscar

You know when you see someone you really don’t like around town, and you promise to do that ‘catch-up drink’ soon just to get rid of them.

Now imagine that instead of pestering you for a coffee, the person in question is a bona fide sex pest who wants to sexually assault you.

Enter Ashley Judd, cutting a bargain with Harvey Weinstein to escape from his hotel room. She was talking about an incident that took place in 1997, when she thought she was going to a breakfast meeting.

The Guardian on what happened next:

Once in the room, the actor said he began pressuring her to give and receive massages and to watch him shower. She said: “There’s this constant grooming, negotiation going on. I thought no meant no. I fought with this volley of noes, which he ignored. “Maybe he heard them as maybe, maybe he heard them as yeses. Maybe they turned him on.” In a bid to get out of the bathroom, Judd said she resorted to striking a deal with him. She told Sawyer: “He just kept coming at me with all this other stuff. Finally, I just said ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, OK?’ “He said ‘When you get nominated’. I said ‘No, when I win an Oscar’. And then I just fled.”

Then there’s this picture, which she also addressed in the interview:

She says anyone who tries to use this as proof that they were tjommies is very misguided:

“No. That’s deny, attack, reverse the order of offender and victim.” In another photo from that same party, Weinstein is pictured holding Judd’s hand. She said: “I hoped I didn’t pass him, but I did, and he obviously grabbed my hand. “The look on my face is abject terror. I can see it in my eyes. It’s very gross. It’s very gross. I feel for that 28, 29-year-old woman.”

I don’t know what word comes to mind when you think ‘Harvey Weinstein’, but ‘gross’ is right up there for me.

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

