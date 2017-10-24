Assault case against Meek Mill has been dropped
Back in March, Meek Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly got into an altercation with an employee at St. Louis International Airport. Now, his lawyers have gotten the case dropped. Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina revealed that Meek was able to come to a deal with his prosecutors, and it was pretty straightforward. …
The post Assault case against Meek Mill has been dropped appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!