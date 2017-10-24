Pages Navigation Menu

Assault case against Meek Mill has been dropped

Back in March, Meek Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly got into an altercation with an employee at St. Louis International Airport. Now, his lawyers have gotten the case dropped. Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina revealed that Meek was able to come to a deal with his prosecutors, and it was pretty straightforward. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

