Assent To NEDC Bill: ACF Applauds President Buhari

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the magnanimity and patriotism of President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the North East Development Commission, NEDC, (Establishment) Bill 2017.

ACF in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu described the President’s ascenting to the bill as a clear indication that the President is humane in spirit,moral in purpose and wise in executing his mandate.

“This is because the Act mandates the NEDC to now receive and manage funds from the Federal Government, International Donor Agencies and other philanthropic organization and individuals for the resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas affected by the insurgency in the North East region.

“The Commission will also coordinate projects and programs of human and social services, infrastructure, agriculture, wealth creation and employment opportunities in the region”.

According to ACF, “It would be recalled that the states of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi within the North East have suffered heavy loss of lives and property due to untoward activities of the Boko Haram insurgency in the last seven years.

“The untold hardship of the over 2.5million internally displaced persons (IDPS) who were dislodged from their permanent abodes by the insurgents and now leaving in IDPS camps dotted in the states particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa is most pathetic. Likewise, structures of schools, hospitals, police stations, courts, barracks of police and military as well as residential buildings in most parts of Borno and Yobe states were destroyed by the terrorists.

“It is noteworthy that the rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims of the insurgency in the affected areas is well beyond the capability and capacity of the State governments. Hence the significance of establishing the North East Development Commission in order to tackle the huge devastation and rekindle hope among the affected people.

“ACF commends the National Assembly for its speedy consideration and passage of the Bill and President Buhari for accenting to it without any hesitation. This singular act of patriotism and show of concern by the National Assembly, the Presidency and other humanitarian organizations to the plight of those affected by the unfortunate insurgency is highly appreciated.

“However, ACF wishes to appeal to the Federal Government and the Commission that in recruiting the personnel that will manage the affairs of the Commission, competence, honesty, skill,due diligence and unalloyed commitment be the criteria.

Government should also put in place mechanism that will constantly monitor and evaluate all projects to ensure they meet set standards for the overall benefit of the affected communities”.