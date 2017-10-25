Association urges Buhari to reshuffle cabinet

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet.The call followed the controversy generated by the reinstatement of a former Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Association’s General Secretary, Mr Alade Lawal, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos.

He said it was regrettable that Maina, who was sacked in 2013 for about N2 billion pension funds fraud, was “smuggled back” into the Federal Civil Service by key government officials.

“Information made available shows that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau know about the issue.

“The information shows that they cannot be entirely extricated from the conspiracy that led to the illegal re-absorption of Maina into the Civil Service,” he said.

Lawal commended the President for sacking Maina, but urged the Nigerian leader to to also sack those who were bent on ruining his reputation as a man of integrity.

He said that the consistent and persistent acts of impunity by some individuals in the cabinet had continued to embarrass the government.

“If the President does not replace some of his personal aides that are besmearing the image of his government, the impression will continue to be created that he may be privy to their actions,” he said.

Lawal said that it was absurd that somebody that was declared wanted by the EFCC and the International Police (Interpol) could arrive in the country and resume duty as a an Ag.Director in the Ministry of Interior without being apprehended.

He said it was unfortunate that such impunity had continued to give the country a bad image in the comity of nations.

Lawal said that those who conspired to reinstate Maina and gave him double promotion should be disciplined to serve as deterent to others.

He cited the Public Service Rule 030413 which stated that any officer who abandoned his or her duty post would be dismissed from service.

