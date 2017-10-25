Association urges ease of criteria for accessing N5bn miners’ fund

Mr Edward Danladi, the Vice President, Miners Association of Nigeria, has urged stakeholders involved in the disbursement of the N5 billion mining intervention fund to relax criteria for accessing the fund. Danladi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the Bank of Industry (BOI) should relax the criteria for accessing the funds to encourage the mining industry. The amount was part of the N30 billion intervention fund approved by President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council meeting (FEC) in October 2016.

