At least 23 Dead after Suicide Bombing & Hotel Siege in Mogadishu

23 people have been reported dead with another 30 injured in a suicide bombing and hotel siege in the Mogadishu, Somalia. According to Guardian, gunmen in military uniforms stormed a hotel in Mogadishu after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a vehicle at the hotel’s entrance. Security forces eventually gained control of the hotel after a […]

The post At least 23 Dead after Suicide Bombing & Hotel Siege in Mogadishu appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

