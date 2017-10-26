Protest over sugar in restive Ethiopia town kills two – News24
|
News24
|
Protest over sugar in restive Ethiopia town kills two
News24
Addis Ababa – At least two people were killed during a protest over the transportation of sugar in a restive Ethiopian town, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. An Ambo resident told AFP protesters blocked the town's main road after a rumour …
Overshadowed By Other Conflicts, Ethiopia's Crises Undermine Its Stable Reputation
At least five killed as police fire at protest in Ethiopia
Prominent political journalist off air following sex claims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!