Protest over sugar in restive Ethiopia town kills two – News24

Protest over sugar in restive Ethiopia town kills two
Addis Ababa – At least two people were killed during a protest over the transportation of sugar in a restive Ethiopian town, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. An Ambo resident told AFP protesters blocked the town's main road after a rumour …
