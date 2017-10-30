ATB Stadium gets new turf after 18 years

The Bauchi State Government has commenced work on the pitch at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa(ATB) Stadium, for the next football season. It is the first time in eighteen years that the pitch will be relayed- since it was used for the hosting of the FIFA U17 World Cup, Nigeria ’99.

Meanwhile, the contractor handling the pitch, Reform Sports West Africa, stated that the pitch will be upgraded to meet international standard.

In a chat with SportingLife on behalf of the company, Arnold Williams said: “It is an ongoing project and we are ready to provide one of the best pitches in the country at ATBS. Due to time constraint I can’t be specific when the job will be completed but I know they will play the league there next season. The league ended few months ago and I know it will resume soon. What is important is to do a good job that will last longer,” Williams said to SportingLife.

It is understood that the same contractor handled Karkanda Stadium in Katsina and Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan Oyo State.

Meanwhile, Wikki Tourists are currently using Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University pitch and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi for their training session in preparation for new season.

