Atiku Abubakar absent at APC Caucus meeting

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was conspicuously absent from the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the new Banquet Hall, Aso Rock, Abuja. The Nigerian pilot, however, gathered that the Turakin Adamawa might have travelled out of the country. Nigerian Pilot reports that the meeting which started at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

