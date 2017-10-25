Atiku, Ashiru Urged To Return To PDP

A founding member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who recently dumped the ruling Party, Mr. Isah Dansallas has appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dansallah, a former Chairman of Kajuru local government under Governor Nasir el-Rufai administration, also appealed to a former governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Alh. Isa Ashiru to join the PDP.

He made the called when he was officially received by his PDP Ward Chairman and the state party officials in Afogo Ward.

Dansallah, Who was received amidst cheers and pageantry by the State Secretary and other party officials, reiterated his commitment to work toward tirelessly in redeeming the party image.

“I want to specially call on my Boss Alhaji Atiku and Isa Ashiru to return back to the best party in all Africa which they are founding members.

“Atiku’s back to the party will further alleviate the plight of Nigerians which the APC Government has succeeded in plunging them into abject poverty,” He added.

According to him, ” Atiku’s Political structures and presence cut across the Six geo-political Zones and Internationally connected unlike other Politicians whose structure is just within their domain.

He maintained that”Atiku, is the highest employer of labour as an individual in Nigeria, he has the political will, experience and financial strenght to developed Nigeria.

While commenting, the State party Secretary Alh. Aliyu Wusono said, ” congratulates Hon. DanSallah for seeing the light. His returning to the party is timely and very soon in the 3 Months more are decamping to PDP.

” He is now an automatic stake-holder from Ward level, Local Government and the State which he will be part of any decision making that will further strengthen the great party,” Wusono maintained.

He however called on his associates to return to the party adding, they have seen the what APC has caused in Kaduna State. People are hungry and they have lost their jobs.” He urged.

In their different submissions, the Local Government party Chairman Hon. Yohanna Barde and the Ward Chairman, Afogo Ward Hon. Amos Galadima said, ” We are overwhelmed with Hon. Dansallah decamp to our great party.”

“We know his capability. On our own side we’ll give him all the necessary support to ensure we clinch power from our Ward level to the State,” they said.