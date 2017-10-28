Atiku Hails Presidency, Legislators Over NEDC Act

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) Bill into law.

Atiku, in a statement, described the bill as an important initiative of the National Assembly.

The Waziri Adamawa explained that owing to the humanitarian crises in the Northeast region occasioned by Boko Haram terrorists, anybody with empathy would appreciate the necessity of such a development commission.

He said the Northeast has suffered the greatest socioeconomic devastation on account of Boko Haram terrorism that has been ravaging the region since 2010.

Atiku, whose American University of Nigeria (AUN) has been at the forefront to containing the humanitarian crisis in the region, added that he was personally touched and devastated by the damage caused to education by terrorists attacks, which led to alarming number of out-of-school children in the area.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Atiku Hails Presidency, Legislators Over NEDC Act appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

