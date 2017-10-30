Atiku sets agenda for Buhari’s government

Former vice-president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country, to focus on creating jobs for young people. According to Atiku, the most important thing Nigeria needs right now is to eradicate unemployment. When a certain Ayejunikanwa Femi (@AyejunikanwaFe1) tweeted at him: “Unemployment has become a virus that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

